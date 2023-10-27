National Games 2023 Gets Off To A Glittering Start In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th edition of the National Games in Panaji, Goa on Thursday.

The venue was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

Goa CM Sawant, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha were also present at the event.

The National Games are being held in Goa for the very first time.

The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9.

More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.

Goa is poised to play host to the largest-ever National Games.

The 37th National Games will mark the debut of several new sports disciplines on the medal stage, including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepaktakraw, sqay martial arts, kalleripattu, and pencak silat.

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, and many others.

