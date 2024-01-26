PHOTOS: Gujarat To Kerala, Indian States Celebrate Republic Day 2024 With Great Pride

By: Aditi Thakur | January 26, 2024
India celebrated its 75th Republic Day today by showcasing the country's growing military strength and cultural richness in a spectacular 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.
President of India/ X
The celebrations, centred around the theme of highlighting women's power and democratic values, were graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest. Here's how various states celebrated Republic Day,
ANI
Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, unfurled the national flag at his official Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai.
CM Shinde / X
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel participated in the Republic Day celebrations in Junagagarh.
ANI
Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Republic Day by unfurling the tricolour in Lucknow.
CM Yogi/ X
Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai participated in the Republic Day celebration at Goa University Ground in Taleigao.
X
At his Patna home, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unfurled the tricolour and distributed sweets to people.
CM Nitish Kumar / X
In Bengaluru, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the national flag.
ANI
On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan unfurled the national flag at Thiruvananthapuram.
ANI
