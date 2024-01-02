Meet Arun Yogiraj, MBA-Turned Sculptor Whose Idol Is Finalised For Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

By: Aditi Thakur | January 02, 2024
With the country counting down the days for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the idol carved by Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun has been finalised for the consecration at the Ram Temple on January 22.
Minister Pralhad Joshi posted on X, "The idol selection for Lord Rama's Prana Pratishtapana in Ayodhya has been finalised. The idol of Lord Rama, created by our country's renowned sculptor Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya."
While talking to PTI, Arun said he had not received any official communication. However, the Minister's post on X made him feel that his work had been accepted.
According to Arun, he was one of three sculptors chosen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to carve the Ram Lalla statue.
"The idol should be of a child, who is also divine because it is the statue of God's incarnation. The deity should be felt by those who look at the statue," Arun said.
Yogiraj's mother, Saraswathi, said, "This is our happiest moment. I wanted to see him carve and form Ram Lalla, but he said he'd take me to see the idol on the final day."
Highly influenced by his father and grandfather, who enjoyed the patronage of the King of Mysore, Arun Yogiraj began his sculpting career at a very young age.
After pursuing an MBA and working in the corporate sector, Arun decided to continue his passion for sculpting in 2008.
Arun's portfolio includes a 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, which is displayed beside the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate in New Delhi.
His other famous works include a 12-foot sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 21-foot Hanuman statue in Mysore.
