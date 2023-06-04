Kabir Das Jayanti: Here are 9 thought-provoking quotes from the great Indian poet

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Kabir Das Jayanti will be celebrated on June 4. Here are 9 thought-provoking quotes by the poet and social reformer
(1) Be quiet in your mind, quiet in your senses, and also quiet in your body. Then, when all these are quiet, don't do anything. In that state truth will reveal itself to you.
(2) I laugh when I hear that the fish in the water is thirsty. I laugh when I hear that people go on pilgrimage to find God.
(3) I sell mirrors in the city of the blind.
(4) All darkness vanished, when I saw the lamp within my heart.
(5) When the flower opens, the bees will come.
(6) Wherever you are, that's the entry point.
(7) A learned man's knowledge will be of no use to him if he doesn't have control over his tongue.
(8) Listen, my friend. He who loves understands.
(9) I am not a Hindu, Nor a Muslim. I am this body. A play of five elements. A drama of the spirit dancing with joy and sorrow.
