J&K: Pictures From PDP Headquarters After Former CM Mehbooba Mufti Re-Elected As Party Chief

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has been re-elected as the President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for a three-year term, unanimously.
Mehbooba Mufti's nomination was put forward by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri and supported by General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura.
She has held the position of PDP President since 2016, succeeding her father and former Chief Minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, who passed away in January 2016.
She was also re-elected to this role in 2021.
Iltija Mufti, the media advisor and daughter of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, asserted in an interview given to the PTI that her party is facing significant pressure from the Central government to withdraw from the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
PAGD was formed in 2019 to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
In the interview, Iltija Mufti said that if the BJP secures another term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they might even rewrite the Constitution of the country.
About the PAGD, she said that it “is immensely popular among the people" and is "the only hope that they have right now”.
