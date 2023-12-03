In Pictures: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, Man Behind Congress's Triumph In Telangana Assembly Election

By: Aditi Thakur | December 03, 2023
Sunil Kanugolu was born in Karnataka's Bellary to a Telugu-speaking family. He studied in Chennai and completed his MBA in the USA. Sunil Kanugolu then worked for McKinsey, a global management consulting firm.
Sunil Kanugulu returned to India and became active in political strategy. He co-founded the Association of Brilliant Minds (ABM).
Sunil Kanugulu partnered with Prashant Kishore's CAG to campaign for Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014.
KCR invited Sunil Kanugolu to discuss the idea of engaging in conducting the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. However, Kanugolu joined the Congress as AICC's electoral strategy chairman.
Kanugolu began working on Telangana and Karnataka Assembly elections after joining the Congress. Kanugolu is credited with strategising Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last year.
After appointing him as the Congress Party's chief political strategist in 2022, Sonia Gandhi appointed him to the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Task Force.
Sunil's involvement has been critical in implementing the Congress party's winning strategies in Telangana. He proposed similar strategies to those used in Karnataka to be applied in Telangana.
According to party leaders, Sunil's methods were crucial in the Congress's victory in Karnataka, and his strategies are now instrumental in the Congress's success in Telangana as well.
