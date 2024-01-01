IN PICS: Views Of First Sunrise Of 2024 From Various Locations In India

By: Aditi Thakur | January 01, 2024
The first sunrise of the New Calendar Year 2024 astounded Indians. On the first day of the New Year, people across the country throng temples to pray.
PTI
There were stunning views across India, including Guwahati, Mumbai's Gateway of India, Kolkata's Howrah Bridge, and Odisha's Puri Beach.
ANI
Astounded by nature's magnificence, people from all around the country began to record the shades of the beautiful dawn.
X
Maharashtra people captured the first morning of 2024 from Mumbai's Gateway of India.
ANI
In Andhra Pradesh, people welcome and witness the first dawn of New Year 2024 from Sriharikota.
ANI
Guwahati welcomes the new year with the first sunrise of 2024, which awes and mesmerises people.
ANI
People herded to Puri Sea Beach in Odisha to witness the first sunrise of the New Year 2024.
ANI
The first day of 2024 began with stunning dawn views from West Bengal's Howrah Bridge.
ANI
Many began the new year by praying and offerings at temples. On the first day of the new year 2024, devotees flocked to the Meenakshi Amman temple, Guwahati's Kamakhya temple, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K's Katra.
ANI
