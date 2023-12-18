IN PICS: Severe Rainfall Continues To Batter Across Tamil Nadu; School & Colleges Shut, Railway Services Suspended

By: Aditi Thakur | December 18, 2023
Extremely heavy rainfall continued in Tamil Nadu's south districts, with Palayamkottai receiving 26 cm and Kanyakumari receiving 17 cm on Monday.
Due to heavy rainfall, paddy fields, roads, and bridges have been submerged, and many residential colonies have been submerged in many parts of southern Tamil Nadu.
The TN government has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges, banks, and financial corps in the four districts due to heavy rains.
Flood victims in the Tirunelveli district were relocated to a shelter camp. 7,500 persons were evacuated and placed in 84 rescue camps.
The rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their total capacity due to severe rain, and the lakes are overflowing.
Southern train said that movement had been halted in many sections due to water running over the train tracks. Several rail services through the southern regions have been suspended.
Firefighters and disaster response teams swiftly evacuated stranded people.
The Indian Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over Tamil Nadu's eastern coast and the Gulf of Mannar.
