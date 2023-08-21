IN PICS: ISRO Releases New Images Captured By Chandrayaan-3

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023

Chandrayaan-3's lander module (LM), comprising the lander ‘Vikram' and rover ‘Pragyan’, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23 at 18.04 hours

On August 20, ISRO annpunced that Chandrayaan-3, made significant progress by conducting its second and final de-boosting operation, which brought the Lander Module (LM) into a closer orbit around the Moon

On August 21st, ISRO released 4 images from the Lunar far side area as captured from the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard Chandrayaan-3 on August 19, 2023

Crater Boss L captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard Chandrayaan-3

Mare Humboldtianum, a crater at the Lunar far side area captured by Chandrayaan-3

Bel kovich another crater at the Lunar surface captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) on August 19

Earlier on Augusut 10 ISRO posted the image of the Earth captured by the Lander Imager Camera onboard Chandrayaan-3 as viewed on July 14, 2023

The Moon as imaged by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) onboard Chandrayaan-3 on August 6, 2023

