G20 Summit: Delhi Extends Hearty Welcome To Delegates; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Heads of delegations continue to arrive in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. Here are some pictures of the same shared on the Summit's Twitter handle.
The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. In pic: PM Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius.
Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. In pic: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria.
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across India. In pic: Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission.
A G20 Leader's declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leader's commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. In pic: Minister of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez of Mexico.
Spain's President Pedro Sanchez on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and will skip the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in India. In pic: Director-General of WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to engage in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to take the form of a lunch, on the September 10. In pic: Secretary-General of OECD, Mathias Cormann.
This meeting will follow the conclusion of the G20 Summit in India. In pic: CharlesMichel, President of the European Council.
The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025. In pic: Managing Director of IMF news, K Georgieva.
