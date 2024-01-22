First Look: Ram Lalla Idol Adorned In Gold, Unveiled At Grand Ayodhya Temple (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 22, 2024
Adorned with gold and flowers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmaboomi temple on Monday.
ANI
The black stone idol, carved by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogira, is placed on the ground level of the newly constructed temple and represents a five-year-old Ram.
ANI
Before entering the temple, PM Modi carried a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) on a red folded dupatta.
ANI
PM Modi performed the 'Sankalp' at the 'Pran Pratishtha Ceremony' before entering the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.
ANI
RSS Chief Mohwas Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 'Pran Pratishtha Ceremony'.
ANI
After the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals on the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya.
ANI
The ceremony is held in a spirit of true devotion as devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' during the ritual.
ANI
The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is built in the traditional Nagara style, with 380 feet in length, 250 feet in breadth, and 161 feet in height, and is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors.
ANI
PM Modi will address the crowd gathered for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Additionally, he will visit the Kuber Tila and interact with the workers who helped construct the temple.
ANI
