Final Salute: Photos From Funeral Of Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, Brave Survivor Of Srinagar Militant Attack

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | December 08, 2023
Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was injured in a militant attack in Srinagar last October, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday.
Sajad Hameed
Wani, the son of a retired police sub-inspector, had been moved to AIIMS for specialized treatment.
Sajad Hameed
The off-duty officer was critically wounded on October 29 when a militant shot him at close range while he was playing cricket in Srinagar's Eidgah locality.
Sajad Hameed
The assailant fired directly at Wani.
Sajad Hameed
He is survived by his wife, father, and a brother.
Sajad Hameed
The funeral procession of Inspector Masroor Wani took place in Srinagar, with grieving relatives and neighbors in attendance.
Sajad Hameed
During the wreath-laying ceremony at Srinagar, senior police officers carried the coffin containing Inspector Masroor Wani's body.
Sajad Hameed
Family members mourned during the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar as a senior police officer paid respects to the slain police officer by laying a wreath on his coffin.
Sajad Hameed
In Pic: Relatives and neighbours mourn as they attend the funeral procession of slain Indian police Inspector Masroor Wani in Srinagar.
Sajad Hameed
In pic: Family members of slain police officer Masroor ah Wani mourn during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar.
Sajad Hameed
Thanks For Reading!