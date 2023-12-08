PHOTOS: 21-Year-Old Edoardo Santini, Who Won 'Italy's Most Handsome Man' Title In 2019, Is A Wannabe Priest

By: Rahul M | December 08, 2023
Edoardo Santini, 21, recently expressed his decision to quit modelling and embrace a spiritual journey. Having won the 'Italy's Most Handsome Man' title in 2019, Santini is a wannabe priest.
"I have decided to give up modelling work, acting, and dance, but I won’t abandon all my passions. I will just live them differently, offering them up to God," he was quoted as saying in news reports.
Earlier, the "handsome" man was seen enjoying his life with family and friends by going on jolly trips, partying, etc., along with involving in religious worship together.
Having lived different moments in the years, he said what he finds to be the best of all experiences.
"I went to live with two priests, and it was the best experience of my life," he said while adding that he has been able to meet persons in his life who have shown me what it means to be Church.
"They have given me the strength to investigate this question that I've taken with me from childhood but various fears stopped me from studying it at a deeper level," the wannabe priest told the media.
