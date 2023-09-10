PHOTOS: Rishi Sunak & Wife Akshata Murthy Pray At Delhi's Akshardham Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday (September 10) on day two of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

PTI

The UK Prime Minister was seen with his wife Akshata Murthy at Delhi's Akshardham temple in pictures released by the temple administration.

PTI

The UK Prime Minister and his wife visited the temple early on Sunday (September 10) morning. Pictures of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy at the temple.

PTI

On UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Akshardham Temple, Director of Akshardham Temple, Jyotindra Dave said, "His experience was extraordinary. He performed the Pooja and Aarti with a lot of faith."

PTI

"We showed him the temple and also gave him a model of the temple as a gift. He enjoyed every minute here, he kept on extending time. His wife was also very happy."

PTI

Sunak, who was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, performed 'puja' during his visit to the temple.

ANI

The British Prime Minister arrived in India on Friday afternoon.

ANI

On the first day, he held a bilateral meeting with Prime MInister Narendra Modi.

ANI

On Sunday morning, after his visit to the temple, he was at the Rajghat here along with other dignitaries to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

ANI

