Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 39th Death Anniversary At Shakti Sthal

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

PTI