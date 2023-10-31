Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 39th Death Anniversary At Shakti Sthal

By: ANI | October 31, 2023
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary.
PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi reached Shakti Sthal early morning to pay their respects to the former Prime Minister of India.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid respects to the Former Prime Minister of India.
IYC (Indian Youth Congress) President Srinivas BV and other Youth workers also paid homage to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal Rajghat.
In his tribute message Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Indira Gandhi continued to be a source of inspiration for the country.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said his grandmother was the source of his strength.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also remembered his first meet with the former Prime Minister of India on her death anniversary.
Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination on 31 October 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.
