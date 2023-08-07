Congress Celebrates After Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Membership Gets Restored; Check Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2023

Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case.

ANI

The Congress leader who was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023 was reinstated as the Wayanad MP.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24.

On Monday morning, I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders were seen celebrating the restoration by distributing sweets.

Other celebrations are underway outside 10 Janpath in Delhi.

People gathered together with placards and perfomers to mark the occassion.

