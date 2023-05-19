Bipin Chandra Pal Death Anniversary: Must-know facts about the freedom fighter

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Bipin Chandra Pal was an Indian nationalist, writer, orator, social reformer and Indian independence movement freedom fighter.
He is known as the Father of Revolutionary thoughts in India.
He was one third of the "Lal Bal Pal" triarchy.
Pal was one of the main architects of the Swadeshi movement along with Sri Aurobindo. Bipin Chandra Pal also stood against the partition of Bengal by the colonial British government.
He re-married after the death of his first wife. And, he married a widow that time. Later, Pal joined the Brahmo Samaj.
He made major efforts to remove social and economic ills. He also wrote books to educate people and address the plight of the nation, need for freedom.
Some of his works: The Spirit of Indian Nationalism, Swadeshi and Swaraj , Responsible Government, and The New Economic Menace to India.
There is a Bipin Chandra Pal memorial in Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi (South).
Pal passed away on May 20, 1932 at the age of 73.
