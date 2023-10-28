Bhubaneswar: Massive Turnout At 'Padayatra' Under 'Amrit Kalash Yatra'

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
The Amrit Kalash Yatra in Bhubaneswar commenced at the party headquarters and is set to conclude at the Bhubaneswar railway station.
This event is a part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' (MMMD) campaign, featuring the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra,' which is carrying soil from all corners of the country in 7,500 urns.
This journey is will reach the national capital between October 28 and 30. This event will also mark the conclusion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, which spanned two years, celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
It will involve the participation of Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7,000 blocks across 766 districts.
The soil collected from various regions of the country will be utilized to establish the Amrit Vatika in honor of our valiant heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur mentioned that the initiative involves the collection of soil from more than 25 crore households in over 6 lakh villages nationwide to create the 'Amrit Vatika,' envisioned as a symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.'
This garden will be developed at the National War Memorial in the capital city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the concluding address of the campaign at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on October 31.
Thanks For Reading!