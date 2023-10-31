Why Is November 1 Important For These 7 States & 2 Union Territories

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2023
Seven states and two union territories of India, celebrate their formation day on November 1. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab, along with the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry. They were established on this day, but in different years.
Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh were created in 1956, while Punjab and Haryana were established as separate states in 1966. Chhattisgarh gained statehood in 2002.
The year 1956 was significant because it marked the first time that several states were created based on linguistic considerations under the State Reorganisation Act.
Haryana: On November 1, 1966, Haryana was separated from Punjab. This decision had a significant impact on the country, as the state played a leading role in the Green Revolution movement, especially in terms of crop production.
Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000, with the aim of simplifying administration and reducing the incidence of Naxalism in the region. It is now the 10th largest state in India.
Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh was established on November 1, 1956, and it is the second largest state in India in terms of area.
Punjab: The formation of Punjab as a Punjabi-majority state, along with the creation of Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, was the result of a movement led by the Akali Dal. The roots of the Punjab formation date back to the Punjabi Suba movement in the 1950s.
Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh's formation resulted from its separation from the Madras Presidency following a series of agitations and sacrifices. The non-Telugu-speaking parts of Hyderabad state were merged with Maharashtra.
Kerala: Kerala was established on November 1, 1956. Before its formation, it consisted of three distinct provinces: Malabar, Travancore, and Cochin. The state's name is derived from its first ruler, Keralian Thampuran, and the day is celebrated as Kerala Piravi.
Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu's formation involved the separation of a portion of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala from Madras Presidency. The passing of the Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956 bill was spurred by the 75-day indefinite fast of Tamil scholar K. Sankaralingana, leading to the state's creation. However, in 2021, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Tamil Nadu Day would be observed on July 18.
