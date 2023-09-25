Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti: 6 Books By The Freedom Fighter

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan). He played a significant role in the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule. Here are 6 books authored by the legend.
Wikimedia Commons
"To Young Political Workers" is a collection of letters and writings by the Indian revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The book contains valuable insights into Bhagat Singh's political ideology, his dedication to the cause of independence, and his vision for a free and just India. It serves as a source of inspiration for young political workers and anyone interested in the history of India's struggle for freedom.
While "Dreamland" may not be as famous as some of his other writings like "Why I Am an Atheist" or "The Jail Notebook," it still provides valuable insights into Bhagat Singh's ideology, his commitment to the cause of independence, and his vision for a just and equitable society. If you are interested in the life and ideas of Bhagat Singh, "Dreamland" can be an insightful read.
Bhagat Singh's book titled "Letters to Father" is a collection of his letters written to his father, Kishan Singh Sandhu, during his time in prison. These letters offer a poignant and personal glimpse into Bhagat Singh's thoughts, emotions, and his unwavering commitment to the cause of India's independence.
In one of their remarkable actions, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru composed a letter addressed to the Punjab Governor, in which they appealed for the status of war prisoners and implored the governor to issue orders for their execution by firing squad rather than hanging. This collection also features another poignant letter penned by Bhagat Singh, expressing his perspective on his death sentence following his conviction in the Lahore Conspiracy Case.
"The Jail Notebook and Other Writings" - This compilation includes his writings and notes from his time in prison.
"Why I Am an Atheist" - This is one of Bhagat Singh's most famous essays, in which he discusses his atheism and views on religion.
Bhagat Singh Jayanti is a day to reflect on the principles of freedom, justice, and patriotism that Bhagat Singh stood for.
Wikimedia Commons
