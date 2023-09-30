International Coffee Day: 9 Home Remedies With The Condiment

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 30, 2023
International Coffee day comes around every year on October 1st. On this years coffee day, here are some common ways to use coffee in home remedies.
1. Exfoliating Scrub: • Ingredients: Coffee grounds, coconut oil. • Method: Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil to create a paste. Use it as a body or face scrub. The coarse texture of coffee grounds helps exfoliate dead skin cells.
2. Anti-Cellulite Treatment: • Ingredients: Coffee grounds, olive oil. • Method: Mix coffee grounds with olive oil to make a paste. Massage this mixture on areas with cellulite. The caffeine in coffee stimulates blood flow and helps reduce the appearance of cellulite.
3. Hair Treatment: • Ingredients: Used coffee grounds, conditioner. • Method: Mix used coffee grounds with your regular conditioner. Massage into your scalp and through your hair. Rinse thoroughly. Coffee can help exfoliate the scalp and add shine to hair.
4. Dark Circle Reduction: • Ingredients: Coffee grounds, water. • Method: Brew a cup of coffee and let it cool. Soak a cotton ball in the coffee and place it under your eyes for 10-15 minutes. The caffeine can help reduce puffiness and dark circles.
5. Natural Dye: • Ingredients: Used coffee grounds, hot water. • Method: Brew a strong pot of coffee and let it cool. Use it as a natural dye for fabrics, paper, or even Easter eggs. It gives a beautiful brown color.
6. Insect Repellent: • Ingredients: Coffee grounds. • Method: Sprinkle used coffee grounds in places where you want to repel ants or other insects. They dislike the strong smell of coffee.
7. Hand Deodorizer: • Ingredients: Coffee grounds, soap. • Method: After chopping onions or garlic, rub your hands with used coffee grounds. It helps neutralize and remove the smell.
8. Fertilizer for Plants: • Ingredients: Used coffee grounds. • Method: Sprinkle used coffee grounds around your plants. They act as a natural fertilizer and can improve soil quality.
9. Cleaning Scrub: • Ingredients: Coffee grounds, dish soap. • Method: Mix coffee grounds with a bit of dish soap to create a scrub for cleaning greasy or stained surfaces. The gritty texture helps remove stubborn stains.
Always ensure you're not allergic to coffee and perform a patch test before applying any homemade remedy to your skin. Additionally, consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns about using coffee for health-related remedies.
