Here's Why UN Dedicated An International Day For Rural Women

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
The International Day of Rural Women is observed on October 15th each year. This day was established by the United Nations to recognize the critical role that rural women play in agriculture, food security, and rural development.
The theme for the International Day of Rural Women is “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All”, which highlights the essential role that rural women and girls play in the food systems of the world.
It also aims to highlight the unique challenges and inequalities that rural women often face.
Rural women around the world are responsible for a significant portion of agricultural and livestock production, as well as food processing and preparation.
They also play a vital role in natural resource management and environmental sustainability in rural areas.
The International Day of Rural Women serves as an occasion to raise awareness about the importance of empowering rural women and girls, promoting gender equality, and improving their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.
It is a day to celebrate the contributions of rural women and to advocate for policies and initiatives that support their well-being and rights. The theme for each year's observance may vary, focusing on different aspects of rural women's lives and challenges.
The day is an opportunity to engage in discussions, campaigns, and activities that promote the rights and well-being of rural women and their communities.
