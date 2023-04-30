'Doodle dog' day: Everything about the pawsome occasion to love your pet even more

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
Have a doodle dog at home? Little did you know that there's actually a special day for your adorable furry friend.
International 'Doodle dog' day is observed on May 1 to express love and care for the dog breed.
The pawfect day comes an opportunity for dog parents to have a fun with their pets ,play around with them and also take special care of the animal's health.
On this day, here's an interesting fact about the mixed breed: The smallest doodle dog breed is the Mini Aussiedoodle —weighing only 15 to 35lbs.
