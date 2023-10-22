Aravind Adiga Birthday: 5 Must-Read Books By The Man Booker Prize Winner

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Aravind Adiga, a renowned Indian-Australian author celebrated for his contributions to the world of fiction, achieved international acclaim with his debut novel, "The White Tiger," which secured the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 2008.
His literary work often delves into themes encompassing social inequality and the intricacies of the human condition. Here are 5 of his best works.
"White Tiger" stands as a critical and satirical examination of India's intricate socio-economic disparities and the multifaceted issues surrounding class struggle.
"Selection Day" explores various themes, including the pressures of competitive sports, the pursuit of dreams, and the complexities of family and identity.
The story in "Last Man in Tower" explores various aspects of life, ambition, and societal dynamics, providing readers with a thought-provoking and engaging literary experience.
"Between the Assassinations": In this collection of interconnected short stories, Adiga paints a vivid and intricate picture of life in the fictional Indian town of Kittur.
"Amnesty" by Aravind Adiga is a novel that centers around the life of an undocumented immigrant named Danny, who is originally from Sri Lanka and is living in Sydney, Australia. The story primarily takes place in a single day as Danny navigates the challenges of his life as an illegal immigrant.
Aravind Adiga's profound literary contributions have solidified his position as a prominent figure in contemporary literature, and his thought-provoking works continue to resonate with readers globally.
