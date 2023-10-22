PHOTOS: Delhi Chokes With 'Very Poor' Air Quality; Govt Responds With GRAP 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Delhi's air quality was categorized as "poor" on Sunday morning, with a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below the seasonal norm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the sky is expected to remain clear during the day, with a possibility of light rain in the evening or at night.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 percent. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 292 at 11 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
For reference, an AQI of 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 is "satisfactory," 101-200 is "moderate," 201-300 is "poor," 301-400 is "very poor," and an AQI above 400 falls into the "severe plus" category.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), characterized as the 'very poor' stage, has been activated in Delhi-NCR since Saturday. Weather forecasts suggest a further decline in air quality.
Under Stage II of the GRAP, measures include the regulation of diesel generator set operations as per the CAQM's directives.
Diesel generator sets of all capacities lacking emission-control devices are restricted for use only in emergency services such as medical and railway operations.
Additionally, during Stage II, GRAP advises an increase in parking fees to discourage private transportation. It also recommends enhancing CNG/electric bus and Metro services by adding more vehicles and increasing service frequency.
Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) are instructed to provide electric heaters to security staff to prevent biomass burning.
