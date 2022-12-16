10 different types of biryanis from India that you may not have heard of

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 16, 2022
Swiggy, a food delivery app has revealed the most ordered dish by Indians from the platform in 2022 is Biryani. Hyderabadi Biryani, the most famous biryani of India has the meat gravy dominating while the saffron-mixed rice stays on the top
Lucknowi Biryani aka Awadhi Biryani derives its inspiration from the Persian style of cooking. Meat is partially cooked and layered in the Dum Pukht style and cooked in a sealed handi. It remains low on spices making it good for your tummy
Dindigul Biryani from Tamil Nadu is a spicy variant of biryani topped with lot of pepper and uses jeera sambar rice instead of the usual basmati rice, and has cube-sized meat instead of big chunks, giving it a unique taste
Bhatkali Biryani makes up festival cuisines in most of the homes in coastal Karnataka. It is low on spice and contains onions and green chillies in abundance. Meat pieces in this biryani are cooked in curd which makes it a whole less spicy than the other biryanis
Kolkata Biryani is known for its sweet and spicy aroma which has its roots in Kolkata, West Bengal. A handful of different herbs and nuts along with boiled eggs and potatoes creates this mouthwatering amalgamation
Sindhi Biryani includes a generous amount of chopped green chillies, mint and coriander leaves paste and also, roasted spices, onions, nuts, and dried fruits; making it very savoury
Malabar Biryani is prepared in Kozhikode, Thalassery, and Malappuram in Kerala state and a local rice called Khyma rice is used along with spices, cashew nuts, and raisins. The meat gravy is cooked in a separate unit from the rice and mixed at the time of serving
Bombay Biryani is one of the biryanis of India that have the right amount of sweetness, spiciness, and tanginess to them. It is cooked in dum style, with a rich mix of spices and fried potatoes and each layer is topped with kewra water for aroma
Degh ki Biryani is famous in the city of Parbhani in Maharashtra. It gets its name from Deghchi, the vessel in which it is cooked using the dum method with small cubes of mutton. Degh Biryani is popularly known as 'Kacche Gosht Ki Biryani' and is traditionally served in marriages across the country
Kashmiri Biryani is made using a lot of vegetables but without any onion or garlic. Hing or asafoetida is used as a substitute for onion and garlic in this biryani. It is garnished with fried cashews and raisins that lend a sweet flavour to this unique Biryani
