Yoga Day 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor & Others Celebrate Good Health

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, several Bollywood celebs observed it by sharing photos and videos of themselves performing yoga
Neetu Kapoor joined her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara for a morning yoga sesh
"This International Yoga Day, immerse yourself in the world of yoga which harmonises, balances and strengthens the mind, body and soul," Riddhima wrote
Shilpa Shetty, who is among the most ardent practitioners of yoga in Bollywood, performed asanas early in the morning under the clear blue skies
Nimrat Kaur too celebrated Yoga Day by performing yoga by a lake in the lap of nature
