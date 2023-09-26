Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: From Silsila To Veer Zaara, Best Movies Of The Filmmaker

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra is known for his iconic Bollywood films across various genres, particularly in the romantic drama category. On the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 27, take a look at some of his best films:
IMDB
Deewaar - The film explored the complex relationship between two brothers, one of whom becomes a police officer while the other becomes a criminal. It starred Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor
Kabhi Kabhie - Amitabh Bachchan, Rakhee, Shashi Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman's film revolved around the complexities of love, sacrifice, and relationships
Silsila - This film explored the theme of extramarital affair. It starred Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Sanjeev Kumar. The film is also known for its memorable music
Chandni - Released in 1989, this film is considered a classic of Indian cinema. Starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, the romantic drama is remembered for its picturesque locations and timeless songs
Lamhe - The 1991 film explored love across generations. It features Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in dual roles and the film was considered ahead of its time in its portrayal of unconventional relationships
Dil Toh Pagal Hai - A musical romantic drama that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, the film is known for its memorable songs and energetic dance sequences
Veer Zaara - This film is a cross-border love story between an Indian pilot (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman (Preity Zinta)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan - This was Yash Chopra's final directorial venture before his passing. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in a complex love triangle
