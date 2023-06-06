World Environment Day: 7 Malayalam Movies That Highlight The Love Of Green

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
If there is one industry that is objective and purposeful in its storytelling, then it has to be the Malayalam film industry. This World Environment Day, let's look at the films that won awards and acclaims in equal measure for highlighting nature
Oru Cheru Punchiri - Starring Oduvil Unnikrishnan and Nirmala Sreenivasan, the film revolves around a couple's relationship with their neighbour's garden and the birds that fly in and around it. Written and directed by M T Vasudevan Nair, the film won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation in 2001
Bhumiyude Avakashikal - Directed by T V Chandran, the film, based on a novel by Vaikom Muhammed Basheer reflected upon Kerala's green cover and how man and nature co-exist together. Starring Sreenivasan, Mythili and Kailash, the film questions who are the inheritors of the earth
Perariyathavar - Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film revolves around a father-son relationship and their equation with nature. The film highlights rural-urban displacements, the back and forth between development and dwelling and the nature vs technology disparity
Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal - Directed by Dr. Biju, the film reflects upon the lives of people who have been affected by the Endosulfan tragedy. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nedumudi Venu, the film exposes the after-effects of how harmful pesticides can affect life and property in a remote village in Kerala
Black Forest - Directed by Joshy Mathew, this National Award winning film on Natural Conservation stars Manoj K Jayan, Meera Nandan and Ashokan. The film depicts the effects of deforestation and how it affects life and progress of a green state
Ottaal - Directed by Jayaraj, this film stars Kumarakom Vasudevan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Ashanth K Shah in pivotal roles. Winner of two National Awards, the film offers a message on environmental protection and conservation
Dam 999 - Structured around the destruction that a dilapidated dam can bring, this film, directed by Sohan Roy, stars Rajith Kapur, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vinay Ray and Vimala Raman in the lead
Thanks For Reading!