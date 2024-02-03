World Cancer Day: 7 Celebs Who Succumbed To The Disease

By: Sachin T | February 03, 2024
Over the years, a number of Bollywood celebs have lost the battle to cancer. On World Cancer Day, here's a look at the celebs who passed away due to cancer
Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after succumbing to blood cancer. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018
Irrfan Khan suffered from a rare type of cancer, called neuroendocrine tumour, and he passed at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020
One of the first female stars of the country, Nargis Dutt, died due to pancreatic cancer in 1981
Actor Feroz Khan passed away in 2009 due to lung cancer. He was 69 at the time of his death
Feroz Khan's best friend Vinod Khanna too was met with a similar fate and he died in 2017 after succumbing to bladder cancer
The first superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna, passed away in 2012 after severe health complications related to his cancer diagnosis
Renowned music director Aadesh Shrivastava died in 2015 after battling for his life against cancer
