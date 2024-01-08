Who Wore What At Golden Globes 2024?

By: Sachin T | January 08, 2024
The 81st Golden Globe Awards was held on January 8 (IST) and Hollywood celebs made sure to put their best foot forward. Selena Gomez wore an exquisite red Giorgio Armani dress and completed her look with metallic heels, high bun and diamond accessories
Taylor Swift dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet in a simple yet classy Gucci bodycon dress
Man of the night, Cillian Murphy, kept it simple and easy in a black suit with a white shirt inside
Robert Downey Jr took the safest route as he made a dashing appearance in an all black look, proving how it can never go out of style
Margot Robbie exuded Barbie vibes in her custom Armani Privé pink gown with dramatic ruffles at the Golden Globes 2024
Dua Lipa oozed glamour in a black fishtail gown from Schiaparelli and paired it with an archival Tiffany necklace
Emma Stone opted for a beige floral Louis Vuitton gown at the Golden Globes 2024 with a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit
Jennifer Lopez opted for a tube fishtail gown with an extravang tulle and huge roses for sleeves
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey made everyone skip a beat as he walked on the red carpet sporting his all-white look
Reese Witherspoon kept it elegant in a dusty pink and black off shoulder gown and flashed her brightest smile at the cameras
Leonardo DiCaprio looked dapper in a classic black and white Giorgio Armani tux at the Golden Globes 2024
Thanks For Reading!