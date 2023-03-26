Who is Samar Singh? Boyfriend of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey who died by suicide

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023
The entire Bhojpuri industry is hell shocked by the news of actress Akanksha Dubey’s demise
The 25-year-old actress, who hails from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in Varanasi’s Sarnath Hotel
Last month, she and her rumoured boyfriend, Samar Singh, made their relationship official by sharing their photo on Instagram
Samar Singh is also a popular name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, and the two had worked together on several music videos
An actor as well as a singer, Samar recently launched a Holi song, ‘Nik Lage Nahi Holiya."
He will now appear in an upcoming Bhojpuri film, ‘Itihaas," opposite Richa Dixit
After the news of Akanksha Dubey broke down, Samar Singh went missing and is untraceable
The tragic demise of Akanksha Dubey has caused a deep loss to her family. We advise you to avoid taking such extreme steps and talk to people around you. Contact Aasra for any support you need!
