Who is Romain Gavras? Dua Lipa makes relationship official with French director

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Singer Dua Lipa has finally made her relationship official with French director Romain Gavras
The two walked the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 with their arms wrapped around each other
Dua Lipa also shared her pictures with Gavras on her social media handle and wrote, "Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart"
Gavras is best known for directing M.I.A's video 'Bad Girls'
Not just that, but Kanye West's video 'No Church in the Wild' and Jamie xx's 'Gosh' have also been directed by him
He is also known for the film Athena (2022) that premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Reports of Dua Lipa and Gavras had been doing the rounds for quite some time
The two were earlier spotted together in London and later, they also attended the Paris Fashion Week together
