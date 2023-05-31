Who is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino's pregnant lover who once dated Mick Jagger

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
The Godfather actor Al Pacino is all set to welcome his fourth child at the age of 83 with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah
The kid will be his first child with Alfallah
According to reports, Alfallah is already 8 months pregnant
Alfallah first shot to limelight owing to her relationship with 79-year-old Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger
They reportedly dated for about year around 2017-2018 before parting ways
If reports are to be believed, Alfallah also dated billionaire Nicolas Berggruen post split from Jagger
Al Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic
As quoted by Page 6, "Alfallah mostly dates very rich older men"
The report also stated that Alfallah comes from a "family with money"
On IMDb, she has been credited as a producer for 2019 short film La Petite Mort
