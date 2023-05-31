Al Pacino, 83, is expecting first child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

'Scarface' actor, Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant.

He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, together, reports 'E! News'.

Previously, Alfallah dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was "no relationship" between her and Clint.

As for Pacino, he and former girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020.

'E! News' further states that Pacino's bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shares Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

The 'Godfather' star has maintained a close connection with his children, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was two years old.

"It's the missing link, so to speak," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life."

And when he can't be apart of their life, Pacino said it was "upsetting to me and to them. And I get a lot from it".

"It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I'm stunned for the first 20 minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I'm not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it's about them! That action satisfies. I like it", he added.