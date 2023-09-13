Who Is Actress Kriti Verma, Accused Of ₹263 Crore TDS Scam?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Television personality Kriti Verma has been named as one of the accused in the Rs 263 crore TDS refund scam
In the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Kriti has been named as one of the 14 accused
Kriti shot to fame with her stint on MTV Roadies Xtreme Season 16 back in 2018
Later, she was seen as one of the contestants in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 12
She was evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself, but she grabbed eyeballs with her brief stint
Prior to stepping into showbiz, Kriti was a respected GST inspector
Kriti has been accused of selling a property worth over Rs 1 crore in Gurugram which she had acquired through her illegal work with the other accused, and later depositing the amount to her bank account
The ED chargesheet mentions that Kriti had "close relationships" with the other accused in the case, Bhushan Patil and Rajesh Shetty
