Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday & Others Party Hard In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
The team of Dream Girl 2 celebrated the film's success with a grand bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the naughty Pooja in the film, was seen all smiles at the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday sashayed in wearing a golden bejewelled lehenga
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, has earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, and has been declared a superhit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Jeetendra, whose daughter Ektaa Kapoor produced Dream Girl 2, also graced the success party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rajkummar Rao and Sharman Joshi were seen dropping by to congratulate their friends
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Annu Kapoor, who played a key role in Dream Girl 2, arrived in a quirky blue suit and hat at the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Currently basking in the success of Jawan, Sunil Grover marked his attendance at the Dream Girl 2 success bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav were seen sharing a cute moment as they met on the red carpet
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Avneet Kaur oozed glamour in a little black dress with a tiny pink handbag
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Singh too was spotted at the success bash to celebrate with his friends
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ravi Dubey flaunted his new look with overgrown beard as he arrived for the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Music composer duo Sachin Jigar too made a rare appearance at the bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was at his casual best at the success bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Arjun Bijlani, who is quite close to Ayushmann, was seen giving a thumbs up to the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Akanksha Puri flaunted her bare back and tattoos in a shimmery dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!