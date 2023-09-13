Dream Girl 2 Success Bash: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday & Others Party Hard In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

The team of Dream Girl 2 celebrated the film's success with a grand bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the naughty Pooja in the film, was seen all smiles at the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday sashayed in wearing a golden bejewelled lehenga

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Dream Girl 2, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, has earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, and has been declared a superhit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Jeetendra, whose daughter Ektaa Kapoor produced Dream Girl 2, also graced the success party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao and Sharman Joshi were seen dropping by to congratulate their friends

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Annu Kapoor, who played a key role in Dream Girl 2, arrived in a quirky blue suit and hat at the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Currently basking in the success of Jawan, Sunil Grover marked his attendance at the Dream Girl 2 success bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav were seen sharing a cute moment as they met on the red carpet

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Avneet Kaur oozed glamour in a little black dress with a tiny pink handbag

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Singh too was spotted at the success bash to celebrate with his friends

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ravi Dubey flaunted his new look with overgrown beard as he arrived for the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Music composer duo Sachin Jigar too made a rare appearance at the bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was at his casual best at the success bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun Bijlani, who is quite close to Ayushmann, was seen giving a thumbs up to the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Akanksha Puri flaunted her bare back and tattoos in a shimmery dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie's Lunch Date In California
Find out More