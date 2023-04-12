When Bollywood celebs ditched their cars and used public transport

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
Veteran actress Hema Malini recently shared her experience travelling in the Mumbai Metro to reach Juhu. Here are some other actors who did the same:
Sara Ali Khan once decided to not travel in her luxurious car and enjoyed her time in Mumbai's local train instead
Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan was once spotted travelling in an auto in Mumbai city
TMKOC fame Dilip Joshi was seen sporting his simplicity when he chose to travel in a metro instead of his luxurious car
Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh once took a fun ride in auto-rickshaw to beat the Mumbai trrafic
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also travelled in Mumbai locals and was seen wearing a mask as well as a pair of sunglasses
Kartik Aaryan once went to meet Dinesh Vijan, not in his luxury car but in an autorickshaw
During one of the events of his film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda ditched his car and arrived in an auto-rickshaw
Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor travelled in a metro to promote ther film Jug Jug Jeeyo
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi had also promoted their last release 'Selfiee' in metro
Thanks For Reading!