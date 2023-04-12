When Bollywood celebs ditched their cars and used public transport

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently shared her experience travelling in the Mumbai Metro to reach Juhu. Here are some other actors who did the same:

Sara Ali Khan once decided to not travel in her luxurious car and enjoyed her time in Mumbai's local train instead

Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan was once spotted travelling in an auto in Mumbai city

TMKOC fame Dilip Joshi was seen sporting his simplicity when he chose to travel in a metro instead of his luxurious car

Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh once took a fun ride in auto-rickshaw to beat the Mumbai trrafic

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also travelled in Mumbai locals and was seen wearing a mask as well as a pair of sunglasses

Kartik Aaryan once went to meet Dinesh Vijan, not in his luxury car but in an autorickshaw

During one of the events of his film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda ditched his car and arrived in an auto-rickshaw

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor travelled in a metro to promote ther film Jug Jug Jeeyo

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi had also promoted their last release 'Selfiee' in metro

