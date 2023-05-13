What did BTS' Jimin do that disappointed ARMY?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Jimin from BTS faces backlash for collaborating with controversial musicians in his new song.
BTS’ Jimin's upcoming project, Fast X, has requested a partnership with the popular Fast & Furious series and it is behind the latest controversy surrounding the K-pop star.
The theme song for the film, titled "Angel pt. 1," features American singers Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JKVE, and Muni Long.
Jimin received criticism for working with American rappers who have criminal histories.
NLE Choppa has faced charges of domestic violence and attempted shooting, while Kodak Black has multiple legal offenses and sexual assault allegations.
BTS fans, known as the ARMY, expressed disappointment and refuse to support Jimin's collaboration with these artists.
Fans take to social media to voice their concerns and assert their moral stance.
ARMY said that they will not compromise their values and ethics for the sake of fan wars.
