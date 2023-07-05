Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli And Others At Neeyat Press Conference

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
The makers of Vidya Balan's Neeyat organised a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the film's theatrical release
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The entire cast of Neeyat interacted with the media and shared their experience of working on the film
Vidya plays the role of a detective in the murder mystery. Take a look at the photos of other actors who attended the event:
Director Anu Menon
Dipannita Sharma
Shahana Goswami
Ram Kapoor
Danesh Razvi
Amrita Puri
Rahul Bose
Shashank Arora
Prajakta Koli
Neeraj Kabi
Niki Walia
Thanks For Reading!