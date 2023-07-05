Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli And Others At Neeyat Press Conference

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023

The makers of Vidya Balan's Neeyat organised a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the film's theatrical release

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The entire cast of Neeyat interacted with the media and shared their experience of working on the film

Vidya plays the role of a detective in the murder mystery. Take a look at the photos of other actors who attended the event:

Director Anu Menon

Dipannita Sharma

Shahana Goswami

Ram Kapoor

Danesh Razvi

Amrita Puri

Rahul Bose

Shashank Arora

Prajakta Koli

Neeraj Kabi

Niki Walia

Thanks For Reading!

Neeyat: Vidya Balan's 10 Suspects Revealed Ahead Of Trailer Launch
Find out More