Varun Dhawan Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja With Atlee To Seek Blessings

By: Sachin T | September 10, 2024

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and director Atlee visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on September 10

Photos by Varinder Chawla

They were also joined by film producer Murad Khetani

It may be noted that Varun's much-awaited film Baby John has been produced by Atlee and Khetani

Varun offered prayers to Lord Ganesha's idol with folded hands. He also posed for pictures

The actor was spotted in jeans and light blue shirt. On the other hand, Atlee wore a white kurta

Varun also posed for pictures with police officers on duty inside the pandal

Varun and Atlee's Baby John is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2024

