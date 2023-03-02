Urfi Javed wears skirt made from transparent dining table cover

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023
Actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed once again made heads turn in a bold outfit
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She was seen in a black monokini on the streets of Mumbai
Urfi also wore a skirt made from a transparent dining table cover
She completed her look with white heels and huge golden earrings
Urfi was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi
She often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices
On social media, she has been constantly receiving hate for her photos and videos, but she makes it a point to name and shame her trolls
From creating a dress out of safety pins to donning clothing made of razor blades, Urfi proves it is impossible to ignore her sense of fashion
She takes her boldness a notch higher with every public appearance
