Upcoming Movie Releases In August 2023: Gadar 2 To Jailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
With a diverse mix of genres and star-studded casts, August 2023 promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences across theatres and OTT platforms. Check out the interesting upcoming releases this month -
OMG 2: Spiritual sequel to 'OMG - Oh My God', featuring Akshay Kumar as messenger of Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi. In theaters on August 11.
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh, saving his son from the Pakistani Army. Releasing on August 11.
Heart of Stone: Netflix action thriller with Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan, a spy for the Charter. Premieres on August 11.
Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches paraplegic cricketer Saiyami. In theaters on August 18.
Jailer: Tamil film with Rajinikanth, Tamannaah, and Mohanlal. Releases nationwide on August 10.
Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday star in this comedy sequel on August 25.
Bholaa Shankar: Telugu Action entertainer featuring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh. In theaters from August 11.
Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha's soul-stirring tale. Releasing on August 18.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: A thrilling animated adventure coming to theaters on August 4.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter: Corey Hawkins stars in this intriguing film releasing on August 11.
