5 Pakistani Female Actors Who Blew The Audience Away With Their Expressive Eyes

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
It's said that eyes have a capacity to tell a lot more than words and these 5 Pakistani actresses have proved it with their impressive eye expressions. Check Out -
Sajal Aly: The queen of eye expressions, Sajal Aly's eyes effortlessly convey emotions, be it mischief, romance, wrath, or hatred.
Her portrayal of Chammi in Aangan left a lasting impression, thanks to her captivating eye acting.
Saba Qamar: The literal queen of eye acting, Saba Qamar's versatile expressions can make you believe anything.
In Baghi, she exhibited pain, anguish, and betrayal in a single moment, leaving audiences in awe.
Iqra Aziz: Iqra Aziz's remarkable acting skills extend to her expressive eyes.
From making Bhola an iconic character to infusing Noori with confidence, she knows how to bring her characters to life.
Yumna Zaidi: Witness the power of Yumna Zaidi's eyes in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, where she vividly conveyed a victim's pain.
Even in Tere Bin, her eyes translated script changes into a compelling on-screen portrayal.
Sabeena Farooq: Sabeena Farooq shines as Haya, displaying disdain for Meerab and fixation with Murtasim through her eyes.
Her effortless portrayal adds depth to her characters, solidifying her position as a talented addition to the industry.
