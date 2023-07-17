Pakistani Actors Who REJECTED Big Bollywood Offers

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Bollywood Films are known to bring a wide range oif talent together from different countries and region.
Several popular Pakistani actors have also been offered big Bollywood movies in the past. However, THESE 6 actors rejected them with no second thought. Check Out -
Humayun Saeed: In an interview with Pakistan's The News, Saeed expressed his disinterest in working in Bollywood, stating that he was "not in the mood" for it. He mentioned that he would consider a compelling project but had no desire otherwise.
Mehwish Hayat: This talented actress declined roles in Bollywood films such as "Jut James Bond," "Dedh Ishqiya," and "Fanney Khan" due to her busy schedule, despite being offered prominent roles played by Jimmy Shergill, Huma Qureshi, and Aishwarya Rai respectively.
Faisal Qureshi: This talented actor declined multiple projects in Bollywood, as the scripts did not meet his expectations and standards. He remained committed to only taking up roles that aligned with his vision.
Hamza Ali Abbasi: Hamza Ali Abbasi made a bold decision to never work in Bollywood after witnessing anti-Pakistani content in a film he was initially offered a role in. He took to Facebook to express his stance and vowed to stay away from Indian cinema.
Ayeza Khan: Although Imtiaz Ali offered her a film, Ayeza Khan turned it down because she believed in supporting Pakistani productions at the time. Despite enjoying the script, she made the decision to stay loyal to her home industry.
Sanam Jang: When approached by famous Bollywood filmmakers, Sanam Jang politely declined the offers, firmly stating that working in India was out of the question for her. She also expressed her discomfort with bold scenes, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining her integrity.
