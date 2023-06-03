Things you must know about Indian K-pop idol Aria

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Aria, the Indian K-pop idol gained a lot of attention after her debut with a south Korean band X: in this year in April. Here's everything you need to know about her:
Aria (real name: Gauthami) from Kerala became the second Indian K-pop idol making debut in korean pop business this year.
Born on March 12, the girls has 'Pisces' zodiac sign, which truly reflects into her personality.
The Malayali girl can speak four languages - Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Korean fluently.
Aria is the ‘maknae’ member of all-girl group X: in that debuted in April 2023 with the song ‘KEEPING THE FIRE’
Long before her debut as an idol, she worked in a 2011 Malayalam movie ‘Melvilasom (The Address)’
After her debut as a K-pop idol, she went viral in Korea and China in no time, all thanks to her ethnicity and unique looks. She quickly gained huge fanbase and became a hot trend on Weibo.
Aria, once revealed that she came to know about K-pop after watching the video ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ of global boyband BTS, which inspired her to become a Korean Idol.
Due to her name ‘Gauthami’, she was often called ‘Ami’. However, she didn’t choose it as her stage name as BTS Fandom ‘ARMY’ and ‘Ami’ spells almost the same.
Aria , in one of her interviews, revealed that she was shocked to learn about Korean Culture 'Sauna', where many people go inside for bath together. She stated it was new to her and she used to initially refuse when asked by others to join.
While her net worth is not known, several reports suggest that the 20-year old K-pop star has a salry of 1 million.
Thanks For Reading!