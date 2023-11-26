The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & Others Set Stage On Fire

By: Sachin T | November 26, 2023
The team of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies set the stage of fire on Saturday evening and sent their fans into a tizzy
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, among others
The cast was seen shaking a leg to their song Va Va Voom
Agastya, Suhana, Khushi and the others made sure to put their best foot forward for the glitzy event
The audience cheered and applauded as the youngsters took the centre stage
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is all set to release online on December 7
It marks the acting debut of Agastya, Suhana and Khushi
The entire cast and crew of The Archies urged their fans to watch and encourage the one-of-a-kind film from the comfort of their homes
