The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & Others Set Stage On Fire

By: Sachin T | November 26, 2023

The team of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies set the stage of fire on Saturday evening and sent their fans into a tizzy

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, among others

The cast was seen shaking a leg to their song Va Va Voom

Agastya, Suhana, Khushi and the others made sure to put their best foot forward for the glitzy event

The audience cheered and applauded as the youngsters took the centre stage

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is all set to release online on December 7

It marks the acting debut of Agastya, Suhana and Khushi

The entire cast and crew of The Archies urged their fans to watch and encourage the one-of-a-kind film from the comfort of their homes

