Telugu actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty are now husband and wife: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Telugu actor Sharwanand and his bride Rakshita Shetty got married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur on June 3. Presenting some exclusive photos
The wedding festivities commenced on Friday and saw some biggies in attendance including Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
While the groom wore a golden sherwani, the bride donned a traditonal zari saree
Rakshita, an IT professional, is the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy
Sharwanand and Rakshita got engaged in a private ceremony, earlier this year on January 26, 2023
Sharwanand was last seen in the film 'Oka Oka Jeevitham'
The actor recently completed 20 years and announced his latest film Sharwa 35, which will be directed by Sriram Aditya
Ram Charan is seen posing here with a handsome young man
