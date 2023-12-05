Tejasswi Prakash Paints The Town Red In Bodycon Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 05, 2023
On December 5, Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle and shares several photos to flaunt her #OOTD.
Photo Via Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash made head turns as she stunned in a red hot bodycon dress which also featured a plunging neckline.
Tejasswi Prakash's stunning red dress was from the brand Miakee and it is priced at ₹3,040 on the official wesbite of the page.
Tejasswi Prakash's bodycon gown also featured ruched details at the waist that accentuated her curves perfectly.
Tejasswi Prakash added a pair of long drop earrings from Accessorize.
Tejasswi Prakash captioned the photos, "Girl, please don’t go through life trying to be as small and convenient as possible. Speak up. Be fierce always."
Tejasswi Prakash wore the stunning outfit as she graced her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's hosted show, Temptation Island India.
Photo Via JioCinema
Recently, Tejasswi Prakash celebrated Diwali 2023 with Karan Kundrra.
