Taylor Swift's love life: All the men she dated

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023
Taylor Swift has had her fair share of Hollywood romances, and her dating history has been widely publicized
Here is a rundown of all the high-profile hunks she has ever dated:
Joe Jonas - Taylor's first high-profile boyfriend, who famously dumped her over the phone. This breakup inspired her hit song 'Forever and Always'
Lucas Till - They dated for quite some time, but then decided to stay friends
Taylor Lautner - After starring in the movie 'Valentine's Day' together, they tried to be a couple for real. However, they couldn't sustain their relationship for long
John Mayer - Their infamous 3-month long romance ended in heartache and inspired Taylor's song ‘Dear John’
Jake Gyllenhaal - It was believed that they dated for a few months in 2010, and Taylor's song ‘All Too Well’ is said to be about their relationship
Conor Kennedy - Their summer romance was short-lived, and after six weeks, things fizzled out
Harry Styles - All eyes were on them when they dated for two months, which included their New Year's Eve kiss
Calvin Harris - Though it seemed like they were a perfect match, the DJ and Taylor split after a few months
Tom Hiddleston - The couple took their romance to the UK, Rome, and NYC for a PDA-filled few months
Joe Alwyn - Thought to be "the one," the couple separated in 2023 after being together for 5 years
Taylor's dating life has been full of ups and downs, with some relationships lasting only a few weeks, while others lasted for years. However, her experiences have inspired some of her most iconic songs, and her fans have been there every step of the way.
Despite the breakups and heartaches, Taylor remains one of the most successful and beloved artists of our time
